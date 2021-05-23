St. Andrews Mardi Gras parade rolls

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The good times were rolling in St. Andrews Saturday for their Mardi Gras celebration.

The parade happened a little later this year due to the pandemic.

But hundreds of people showed up to see the floats and catch some beads.

There were also plenty of vendors to visit and live music.

Parade-goer Bill Weintritt said his favorite part is spending time with his family.

“It’s not Mardi Gras but I’m glad that we’re coming out of the covid year or year and a half or whatever, for the community and the kids, St. Andrews. It’s good for people to be able to get out and about,” Weintritt said.

One parade watcher just moved to the area and said this was a great way to explore St. Andrews.

“We are so excited this is our first time being here for the parade and we weren’t here when it was originally supposed to happen so we’re actually glad that it got rescheduled,” Lauren Robinson said.

The Mardi Gras festivities continue Sunday at 11 a.m.

