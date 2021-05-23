Advertisement

WorkWeek Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The hot and dry pattern is holding for now, but will possibly be changing by the weekend.

Highs will remain in the low 90s all the way through next weekend, with sunshine in store for the entire week as well. High pressure could potentially begin breaking down by Sunday, leading to a potential return of shower chances.

You can watch my full forecast above.

