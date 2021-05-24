Advertisement

AAA: Panama City sees highest gas prices in the state, could drop ahead of holiday weekend

Experts say it is unclear exactly what the average price will be next weekend, but right now...
Experts say it is unclear exactly what the average price will be next weekend, but right now the statewide average is $2.87 per gallon. That’s two cents less than a week ago and four cents less than the highest price so far this year.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Florida gas prices are declining as more than 2 million Floridians prepare to travel for Memorial Day. According to AAA, the majority of those travelers will take a road trip of 50 miles or more.

As of Sunday, AAA says Panama City is seeing the highest prices across the state at an average of $3.05 per gallon

Experts say it is unclear exactly what the average price will be next weekend, but right now the statewide average is $2.87 per gallon. That’s two cents less than a week ago and four cents less than the highest price so far this year.

Experts say while expectations of higher demand can mean higher pump prices, wholesale gasoline prices dropped five cents last week. That means gas prices could drift lower as the weekend approaches.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Andrews Mardi Gras parades rolled in May this year.
St. Andrews Mardi Gras parade rolls
At least one person is dead in a Bay County crash Friday afternoon.
Deadly crash near intersection of Highways 231 and 20
Fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy 231 South early Friday
There are no signs indicating what beach warning flags mean at one beach access in Miramar beach.
Some South Walton visitors want more warnings before double red flag fines
In a unanimous vote, the council agreed it is not a marina, affirming the Panama City Planning...
Development plans for Suzuki Motors of America affirmed by Panama City City Council

Latest News

North Bay Haven Clay Shooting Team
North Bay Haven Charter Academy introduces Bay County’s only clay shooting team
The only clay shooting team in Bay County has formed in Panama City. NewsChannel 7′s Sam...
School introduces Bay County’s only clay shooting team
Warrior Beach Retreat
Warrior Beach
It was a “paw”some day in St. Andrews as several pets gathered to shake a tail or two in the...
Krewe of St. Andrews holds Mardi Gras Pet Parade