AAA: Panama City sees highest gas prices in the state, could drop ahead of holiday weekend

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Florida gas prices are declining as more than 2 million Floridians prepare to travel for Memorial Day. According to AAA, the majority of those travelers will take a road trip of 50 miles or more.

As of Sunday, AAA says Panama City is seeing the highest prices across the state at an average of $3.05 per gallon

Experts say it is unclear exactly what the average price will be next weekend, but right now the statewide average is $2.87 per gallon. That’s two cents less than a week ago and four cents less than the highest price so far this year.

Experts say while expectations of higher demand can mean higher pump prices, wholesale gasoline prices dropped five cents last week. That means gas prices could drift lower as the weekend approaches.

