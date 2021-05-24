Advertisement

Florida to end extra $300 per week unemployment benefit

The move goes into effect on June 26.
Hundreds of thousands of people have filed for unemployment within the state of Florida and are...
Hundreds of thousands of people have filed for unemployment within the state of Florida and are still waiting to receive their checks.(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity says the state will stop participating in the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, meaning the extra $300 per week unemployment benefit will end. This move ending the supplemental benefit takes effect on June 26, 2021, and is part of DEO’s “Return to Work” initiative.

DEO says total private-sector jobs in Florida increased by 18,800 in April and there are more than 460,000 job postings online for those looking for work.

RELATED: Unemployed will once again have to prove they’re looking for work

Florida will continue participating in other federal reemployment benefit programs, such as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation and Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation. Those other federal benefit programs will expire on Sept. 6, 2021.

DEO Secretary Dane Eagle says Gov. Ron DeSantis’ leadership helped Florida’s economy bounce back from the pandemic.

“Florida’s employers are also seeing employment growth, as more Floridians, including some who completely left the workforce, are now eagerly reentering the workforce,” Eagle says. “Transitioning away from this benefit will help meet the demands of small and large businesses who are ready to hire and expand their workforce.”

According to DEO, Florida has gained nearly 800,000 private-sector jobs since the pandemic began. The department says Florida businesses and employers need unemployed Floridians to return to the workforce.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch to Win
At least one person is dead in a Bay County crash Friday afternoon.
Deadly crash near intersection of Highways 231 and 20
St. Andrews Mardi Gras parades rolled in May this year.
St. Andrews Mardi Gras parade rolls
Fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy 231 South early Friday
There are no signs indicating what beach warning flags mean at one beach access in Miramar beach.
Some South Walton visitors want more warnings before double red flag fines

Latest News

Experts say it is unclear exactly what the average price will be next weekend, but right now...
AAA: Panama City sees highest gas prices in the state, could drop ahead of holiday weekend
North Bay Haven Clay Shooting Team
North Bay Haven Charter Academy introduces Bay County’s only clay shooting team
The only clay shooting team in Bay County has formed in Panama City. NewsChannel 7′s Sam...
School introduces Bay County’s only clay shooting team
Warrior Beach Retreat
Warrior Beach