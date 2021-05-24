Advertisement

Hiker found safe after 17 days in Oregon wilderness

Hiker Harry Burleigh spent 17 days in the Oregon wilderness before being rescued.
Hiker Harry Burleigh spent 17 days in the Oregon wilderness before being rescued.(Source: Douglas County Search and Rescue, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (CNN) – A 69-year-old Oregon hiker who went missing for more than two weeks is now home with his family.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Harry Burleigh was found Sunday in the wilderness near Idleyld Park, an unincorporated community about 20 miles northeast of Roseburg.

Burleigh went camping more than two weeks ago but failed to return home when he was expected. His wife reported him missing May 7.

After combing through the area for weeks, searchers found him.

𝐇𝐀𝐑𝐑𝐘 𝐁𝐔𝐑𝐋𝐄𝐈𝐆𝐇 𝐅𝐎𝐔𝐍𝐃 𝐀𝐋𝐈𝐕𝐄 𝐀𝐅𝐓𝐄𝐑 𝟏𝟕 𝐃𝐀𝐘𝐒 𝐈𝐍 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐖𝐈𝐋𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐄𝐒𝐒 After 17 nights in the wilderness, 69 year-old Harry...

Posted by Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, May 23, 2021

Burleigh complained of minor pains but was in stable condition.

A helicopter was used to airlift him out of the area.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Watch to Win
At least one person is dead in a Bay County crash Friday afternoon.
Deadly crash near intersection of Highways 231 and 20
St. Andrews Mardi Gras parades rolled in May this year.
St. Andrews Mardi Gras parade rolls
Fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy 231 South early Friday
There are no signs indicating what beach warning flags mean at one beach access in Miramar beach.
Some South Walton visitors want more warnings before double red flag fines

Latest News

A California center for people with Down syndrome was vandalized about a week after it opened.
Newly opened center for people with Down syndrome vandalized
A California center for people with Down syndrome was vandalized about a week after it opened.
Center for people with Down syndrome vandalized
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
Biden doubling spending to prepare for hurricanes, storms
FILE - In this Monday, April 12, 2021 file photo, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers...
NYC mayor: Public schools will be all in-person this fall