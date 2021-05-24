Krewe of St. Andrews holds Mardi Gras Pet Parade

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was a “paw”some day in St. Andrews as several pets gathered to shake a tail or two in the annual Mardi Gras Pet Parade on Sunday.

Dogs of all dif-fur-rent shapes and sizes could be seen strutting through the streets.

Several looked quite fetching.

Many playful and adorable animals in Mardi Gras attire.

This wrapped up the Krewe of St. Andrews Mardi Gras Celebration.

Some awards were even given away including “best costume” and “friendliest dog”.

”This is actually a family-friendly event for Mardi Gras. This is our first time doing it on a Sunday, versus the kids’ parade. Really enjoy this park,” said Evette Parker, a local participant.

