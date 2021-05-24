Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar and satellite this morning with just a little bit of cirrus clouds passing through. We’ll see plenty of sunshine out the door today and warmth, so dress comfortably!

Temperatures are mild in the mid 60s this morning with a tolerable dew point in the low 60s. We’ll warm up quickly in the morning sunshine nearing the 80 degree mark by mid morning for some. Highs today have a great chance at topping out in the 90s inland across I-10 and into the Wiregrass of South Alabama.

Meanwhile, the relatively cooler Gulf waters in the mid 70s will keep the heat down on the coast, especially as winds in the afternoon shift onshore. That sea breeze will keep coastal highs in the mid to upper 80s.

This pattern will remain quiet through much of this week as we sit under a ridge of high pressure. Day in and day out we’ll see relatively sunny skies leading to warm afternoons, downright hot in the 90s for inland areas.

We don’t see a change in this pattern until the end of the weekend. The ridge may finally weaken allowing for a weak trough to drape a weak frontal boundary across the Southeast. That may lead to a late day shower or weak thunderstorm Sunday and into early next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with a few fair weather clouds developing inland in the afternoon. Highs today top out in the mid 80s on the beaches, upper 80s around the bays, on up to the low 90s inland across I-10. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps these similar days in store for just about each and every day this week.

