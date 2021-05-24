Mosley hits the road Sunday in advance of 5A State Semifinal

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -For the Mosley baseball team, the trip is on!

That as the team looks ahead to Tuesday morning’s 5A State Semifinal against Jefferson at Hammond Stadium.

To say the least it was a rather long commute for the Dolphins Sunday. The day began with the team loading up the bus at the school. And departing right around eight Sunday morning. After a stop for lunch along I-10, it was into Gainesville and to the ball field at Santa Fe high school for a light work out there, mostly batting practice. The players are thrilled that this trip is on!

“It’s been on my mind,” says senior David Hudson “every time I have free time I go straight to the state championship and just bringing it back home. Especially against, if we, I would love to play Archbishop McCarthy.”

The Dolphins won their region final last Wednesday, so that gave them a lot of time to think about this match up with Jefferson which is set for Tuesday morning. So it was important that they not get to psyched up and peak too early mentally speaking.

“One thousand percent.” says senior Coleman Rowan. “Again like you said we won Wednesday night and that gave us a week to essentially sit on it, to think about what we have to do. We have to go one game at a time. We can’t get too far ahead of ourselves. We’ve got to take each practice like it’s our last. We’ve got to continue to play our best version of ourselves and if we do that we will win a lot of baseball games.”

For Mosley this is the fifth trip to the state finals in the last six seasons, not including 2020. For Head Coach Jon Hudson, now in his sixth year at Mosley, this is his fourth trip with this program to Fort Myers. The coach among those most appreciative of the support this baseball team is getting.

“The support has been unbelievable. The community has reached out, you know. Monetarily as well. It’s just been a fantastic thing for us to see. And the kids, they appreciate it. This will be about a $10,000 trip for us. When all is said and done here. We just got back from about a $3,000 trip. Or more, just the other day. So it gets expensive toward the end of the year. Our booster club does a great job of trying to hold back some money. And the community always comes through for us whenever we need it.”

After another stop for dinner in the Tampa area, the team finally cruised into it’s hotel just after 9 o’clock eastern time. So more than a 13 hour commute, though you will not hear any of these dolphins complaining!

The plan Monday is for an early morning practice, since that semifinal game Tuesday is also an early morning start. I’ll continue to have the coverage of this Mosley quest for baseball state title number two over the next few days, so watch for that.

