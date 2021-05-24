Advertisement

North Bay Haven Charter Academy introduces Bay County’s only clay shooting team

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The only clay shooting team in Bay County has formed in Panama City. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live Monday morning to tell us all about this new team.

The USA High School Clay Target League is the independent provider of clay target shooting sports as an extracurricular for high schools and students in grades 6 through 12. Its priorities are safety, fun, and marksmanship. A team was recently created at North Bay Haven Charter Academy, and its members are hoping to get the word out.

