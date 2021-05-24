One dead after Washington County tractor crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Investigators believe a man suffered a medical episode leading to a tractor crash Monday afternoon in Washington County.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers responded to Duncan Community Road, just south of Owen Place Road shortly after 1 p.m.

They say they believe the driver of a tractor, a 64-year-old man from Chipley, had a fatal medical episode that led to his tractor driving off the road and into a ditch.

