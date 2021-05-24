Advertisement

Panama City Beach Police Department names new Chief of Police

City Manager Drew Whitman has named Eusebio Talamantez (J.R.) as the City’s next Chief of Police.
City Manager Drew Whitman has named Eusebio Talamantez (J.R.) as the City’s next Chief of Police.(Panama City Beach Police Department)
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department has announced who the next police chief will be.

Eusebio Talamantez (J.R.) was named by former Chief and current City Manager Drew Whitman as the Chief of Police. That’s according to a Facebook post by the department Monday afternoon.

The post says that Talamantez was chosen “after a nationwide search” and “rigorous interview process.”

Talamantez will take office after an oath-taking ceremony at the next Panama City Beach City Council meeting on May 27th. He is currently a Lieutenant with the department.

