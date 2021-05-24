Panama City Beach Police Department names new Chief of Police

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department has announced who the next police chief will be.

Eusebio Talamantez (J.R.) was named by former Chief and current City Manager Drew Whitman as the Chief of Police. That’s according to a Facebook post by the department Monday afternoon.

The post says that Talamantez was chosen “after a nationwide search” and “rigorous interview process.”

Talamantez will take office after an oath-taking ceremony at the next Panama City Beach City Council meeting on May 27th. He is currently a Lieutenant with the department.

