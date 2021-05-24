Three arrested after search finds more than 60 grams of meth

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people are facing drug-related charges after deputies found more than 60 grams of meth and more than 100 grams of marijuana in a home.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies and personnel from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement executed a search warrant at a home on Whip-Poor-Will Lane in Freeport last week. They say during the search, John Hartley, 63, Jennifer Cotton, 46, and Joseph Byrd, 53, were inside the home.

They say Byrd, who lives in Ponce de Leon, was found with four grams of meth and a syringe on him.

They say in Hartley’s bedroom, investigators found a safe with more than 60 grams of meth and two bags with about 104 grams of marijuana in them. They say drug paraphernalia, including a smoking pipe, a syringe, and a digital scale, was found in his room.

They say in the bathroom in Cotton’s room, investigators saw her trying to flush meth down a toilet.

Cotton is charged with possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. She received a $50,000 bond and bonded out Friday.

Byrd was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $5,00 bond and was still in the Walton County Jail Monday afternoon.

Hartley is charged with trafficking meth, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $100,000 bond and was still in the Walton County Jail Monday afternoon.

