Ceremony held for U.S. Coast Guard’s second offshore patrol cutter

The birth to the second U.S. Coast Guard offshore patrol cutter in the new fleet of 25 to be built in Panama City.(WJHG/WECP)
By Dani Travis
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A maritime tradition more than 100 years old was carried out Monday at Eastern Shipbuilding. Some would consider the keel-laying ceremony the “birth of a ship.”

The birth to the second U.S. Coast Guard offshore patrol cutter in the new fleet of 25 to be built in Panama City.

“What we have before us today, that is the Keel Laying milestone, is when the first two large haul units are joined,” Eastern Shipbuilding Group President Joey Discernia said.

Discernia said the two units being joined are the engine room sections. Ship sponsor Lucille Roybal-Allard said the keel is not just the backbone of construction.

“It is also the metaphorical foundation on which this cutter and her crews will rely for many years,” said Roybal-Allard.

26th Commandant Karl Shultz said that backbone is also a milestone for the Coast Guard.

“That is the backbone of the Coast Guard’s recapitalization efforts of our offshore interests,” said Shultz.

The vessels will be used to protect our national interests across the globe.

“Things like maritime border security, drug interdiction, fisheries management, and enforcement and rescue operations,” said Discernia.

Shultz said these 360-foot-long vessels are all about innovation. He added they can sustain 60 days of endurance and go 10,000 miles of navigational reach with a crew of 126.

“We’ve got a great team working together to bring state-of-the-art technology, operations, capabilities to the waterfront here on board these ships,” said Shultz.

Eastern has a team of 1,300 employees which Discernia said makes the company the largest private employer in Bay County. He added while the ship won’t be in the water anytime soon, the economic impact can still be felt throughout the community.

“With shipbuilding jobs, for every one shipbuilding job, you create two and a half indirect jobs,” said Discernia.

He said this creates around 3,250 jobs, something transformational to the area’s economy.

“It will bring our industrial base to where it needs to be to really diversify our economy away from strictly tourism, but also with heavy industry,” said Discernia.

Discernia said this offshore patrol cutter is about a year away from launch. He also said it will be another year before the cutter is delivered to the Coast Guard.

“Eventually we’ll paint it that beautiful bright white with the traditional red stripe for the Coast Guard,” said Discernia.

Until then, Discernia said Monday is a great day for the community, company, and Coast Guard.

Roybal-Allard said she’s honored to be chosen as the ship’s sponsor. Her subcommittee, where she is Chairwoman, funds the Department of Homeland Security.

“I have made it a priority to invest in initiatives to directly support the well-being of the incredible men and women of the Coast Guard,” said Roybal-Allard.

Coast Guard officials and Roybal-Allard both denied personal interviews.

