Florida to end The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program

By Natalie Williams
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

There are ‘now hiring’ signs outside many local businesses. Some employers say they just can’t get people to work.

But starting at the end of next month that could be changing.

That’s because Florida will end its $300 a week payment from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program.

A decision to help get employees back to businesses who are significantly short-staffed and struggling.

“I think they are at a point to start making those steps to help our economy recover because have taken such a massive hit across the state just to start taking necessary steps to try and help our businesses and help recover from those impacts covid has made on our economy,” Career Source Gulf Coast Communications Director Brittany Rock said.

Rock adds that there are more than 400,000 job postings in the state of Florida, and nearly 2,000 of those are from our area.

“You can look at numbers and see just as we have had these benefits, we have had a shortage of labor within our area,” Rock said.

One local restaurant owner, who didn’t want to go on camera, tells us at his business that he had eleven employees walk out on him within four days just last week. A trend many other businesses are seeing.

“Our top job that was posted was actually for registered nurses, and we have LPN’s in there, truck drivers, of course, there were hospitality positions, the foodservice, retail positions but there is a need across the board,” Rock said.

Rock added that hopefully, this change will keep struggling businesses open by getting locals back to work.

The federal money is ending next month but those on unemployment will still receive $275 a week from the state. That’s if you can prove you are actively looking for a job.

