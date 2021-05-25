Local attraction offers unique wildlife encounters for all ages

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

If you are looking for a once-in-a-lifetime experience in Panama City Beach, Gulf World has just the thing for you. NewsChannel 7′s Sam Martello was live from there Tuesday morning with more details.

Gulf World, located on Front Beach Road, offers four different interactive swimming with dolphins programs. Park Director Pam George says guests only need to choose their favorite and have fun.

George says the marine park not only offers interactive programs with dolphins; guests can also spend time with sea lions, stingrays, sharks, and other animals while learning how to protect the environment in your everyday lives.

To meet one of the park’s dolphins, Comet, and see what you could expect during an encounter with him watch Sam’s full interview.

