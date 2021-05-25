Mosley Baseball gets up bright and early to gear up for 5A State Semifinal

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Mosley dolphins busy getting set for that 5A State Semifinal against Jefferson, Tuesday morning, at 10 a.m. Eastern time.

Part of the mission was getting up early for a team breakfast right around seven. Then heading over to the baseball diamond at Estero High School. Coach Hudson wanted to simulate that early morning start, and the team got plenty of work on the field and in the batting cage.

Jefferson heads into that game with a 19-10 Mark, Mosley is 25-5.

“This group really seems to be prepared,” said head coach, Jon Hudson. “They’re always prepared. They’ve been through this, as far as getting ready for big games their whole life. They seem like they are taking every day for what it is. Today is the day before. They’re not too up. They’re not too excited, so I think so far so good on our mentality.”

For senior, Ethan Campbell, it’s all about confidence.

“We know what we can do,” said Campbell. “We know what we can get done here. Everybody’s confidence level is very high.”

No doubt this team has talent, on the mound, in the field, and at the plate, but perhaps the key ingredient, says Coach Hudson, is the senior leadership from the likes of Rudd, Campbell, Hudson Rowan and Kelly!

“The main thing those guys bring, obviously on the field they are leaders for us,” said Coach Hudson. “On the field, but off the field, the way they go about their personal habits, their work ethic, the things that they do. They’re up in the morning before school working out. They take it seriously. They take their nutrition serious, I’m serious, they take the game serious, and I think that’s that’s something that, the younger guys see that’s how you do it here.”

Leadoff hitter and the teams ace, Jaden Rudd, certainly leads the way for these Dolphins. He’s pitched in all three of the playoff wins and will start again tomorrow, so no pressure there.

“I just see myself as somebody everybody looks up to,” said Rudd. “It’s really not kind of a performance thing, I just think they all look up to me as a leader. So I just go out there and do the best I can, that’s all I can do. And that’s what everybody kind of looks up to me for, to play as hard as I can, to give all I got and try to help the team win.”

Rudd also thinks the chemistry on this team has been a major factor in the success they’ve seen this season.

“Well I think we have a great team here. We are all, a lot of us are best friends,” said Rudd. “We’re playing well, we’ve gelled really well, we are playing I mean the best possible baseball we can play right now. We’re playing loose. We’re playing to have fun. We’re playing out there to win, and I think we’re at our absolute peak to be down here.”

Coach Hudson says he does expect a good contingent of the mostly faithful coming down here to Southwest Florida. In fact he says many of them have already arrived at the team hotel.

