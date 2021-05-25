Advertisement

Officials ask for public input on Bay Town Trolley transit system

Two more meetings will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Two more meetings will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday.(WJHG/WECP)
By Gretchen Kernbach
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Transportation Planning Organization wants to hear from you.

In a series of three public meetings, officials are asking locals to share their feedback on the Bay Town Trolley transit system.

“We have a standpoint from the operation side. We know what we think it needs to be but we want to know what the public really wants it to be. So, we want to just hear from the public, see what they have to say,” First Transit General Manager Brad Harrington said.

As Bay County grows, officials are looking to make changes to the trolley system to better the rider’s experience.

“A lot of people want to get from Callaway to the beach faster than it used to take them, or faster than it currently takes them. So, we’ve looked at plans of making that headway much shorter,” Harrington said.

The public meetings are part of the Bay Town Trolley Chart Our Course project.

“Bay County has just been growing in recent years and a transit development plan is updated every five years with a major update,” HDR Engineering Transportation Planner Malahia Crisp said.

If you missed Monday’s meeting, there is still a chance to participate.

You can catch officials Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Gulf Coast State College or on Wednesday at noon at the Center for the Arts in Panama City.

Previous surveys have already given officials an idea of where the system may go in the future.

“Some of the potential changes that we’ve received a lot of feedback on are extending the Saturday hours to match the weekday hours, and that’s been the most popular project. We also have a lot of interest in extending to Rosemary Beach and Walton County and extending to the airport,” Crisp said.

Even then, they’re still looking for more input.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of thousands of people have filed for unemployment within the state of Florida and are...
Florida to end extra $300 per week unemployment benefit
Watch to Win
Landon Melvin, 9, got to keep $1,000 as a reward after he found a package full of money under...
Boy, 9, finds $5,000 while cleaning family’s used car
At least one person is dead in a Bay County crash Friday afternoon.
Deadly crash near intersection of Highways 231 and 20
Fatal wrong-way crash on Hwy 231 South early Friday

Latest News

The school sent off more than 140 seniors.
Rutherford High School celebrates class of 2021
Florida Taxwatch says it found 116 projects in the state budget totaling more than $157M that...
TaxWatch recommends $175 million in budget vetos
This afternoon Florida State University selected Richard McCullough to serve as the...
FSU Presidential Search
Seniors at Rutherford High School walked across the stage to receive their high school diploma...
Rutherford High School Celebrates 2021 Graduates