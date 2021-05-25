Officials ask for public input on Bay Town Trolley transit system

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Transportation Planning Organization wants to hear from you.

In a series of three public meetings, officials are asking locals to share their feedback on the Bay Town Trolley transit system.

“We have a standpoint from the operation side. We know what we think it needs to be but we want to know what the public really wants it to be. So, we want to just hear from the public, see what they have to say,” First Transit General Manager Brad Harrington said.

As Bay County grows, officials are looking to make changes to the trolley system to better the rider’s experience.

“A lot of people want to get from Callaway to the beach faster than it used to take them, or faster than it currently takes them. So, we’ve looked at plans of making that headway much shorter,” Harrington said.

The public meetings are part of the Bay Town Trolley Chart Our Course project.

“Bay County has just been growing in recent years and a transit development plan is updated every five years with a major update,” HDR Engineering Transportation Planner Malahia Crisp said.

If you missed Monday’s meeting, there is still a chance to participate.

You can catch officials Tuesday at 9 a.m. at Gulf Coast State College or on Wednesday at noon at the Center for the Arts in Panama City.

Previous surveys have already given officials an idea of where the system may go in the future.

“Some of the potential changes that we’ve received a lot of feedback on are extending the Saturday hours to match the weekday hours, and that’s been the most popular project. We also have a lot of interest in extending to Rosemary Beach and Walton County and extending to the airport,” Crisp said.

Even then, they’re still looking for more input.

