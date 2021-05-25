Panama City Police Department issued body cams to all uniformed officers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - At the Panama City Commission meeting Tuesday, Panama City Police Chief Scott Ervin gave an update on the body cams for the uniformed officers.

The body cams have been in use at the Panama City Police Department since October of last year.

Chief Ervin tells us overall the body cams have been a benefit to the department.

”What it does is give another set of eyes allows us to get a video of the incident as they are occurring both just to not only capture evidence of crimes and so forth that are being committed but also it captures the interaction between the officers and instills public trust,” said Ervin.

As of March all uniformed officers at the Panama City Police Department have been issued a body cam.

