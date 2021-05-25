Advertisement

Police: 2 protesters hit, driver charged in North Carolina

Police say Michelle Morris and Valerie Lindsey were treated at a hospital Monday night after...
Police say Michelle Morris and Valerie Lindsey were treated at a hospital Monday night after being hit by a car driven by Lisa O’Quinn.(Source: Elizabeth City Police Department, CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP) — Police in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, say two women were hit by a car while peacefully protesting a police killing.

Police say Michelle Morris and Valerie Lindsey were treated at a hospital Monday night after being hit by a car driven by Lisa O’Quinn of Greenville.

The protesters are Black and O’Quinn is white.

O’Quinn was jailed on charges including assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill by the use of a motor vehicle.

Police are also reviewing the case as a potential hate crime.

Her first appearance is Thursday.

The women were protesting the shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of thousands of people have filed for unemployment within the state of Florida and are...
Florida to end extra $300 per week unemployment benefit
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Watch to Win
L to R: Jennifer Delores Cotton, Joseph Everett Byrd, Jonathan Earl Hartley
Three arrested after search finds more than 60 grams of meth
Landon Melvin, 9, got to keep $1,000 as a reward after he found a package full of money under...
Boy, 9, finds $5,000 while cleaning family’s used car

Latest News

A Texas woman climbed in the monkey exhibit at El Paso Zoo.
Woman climbs in monkey exhibit at El Paso Zoo
A Super Tuesday for NASA
‘Visually spectacular’ night ahead as supermoon, lunar eclipse light up the sky
President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House, Monday, May 17, 2021, in...
Face to face: June summit for Biden, Putin as tensions rise
Members of George Floyd's family and others held a rally in his memory Sunday, May 23, 2021, in...
Moment of silence marks year since George Floyd’s death
From left, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La.,...
House GOP leaders condemn Greene over Holocaust comments