Rosenwald High School Class of 2021 Graduates Monday

Rosenwald High School Class of 2021 graduates Monday morning
Rosenwald High School Class of 2021 graduates Monday morning(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Rosenwald High School Class of 2021 has taken the next step to adulthood.

68 students walked across the stage Monday morning at Tommy Oliver Stadium and were handed their diplomas.

Rosenwald high school principal Jonathan McQuagge had a special message for this year’s class.

He said mistakes are a learning opportunity, take them and use them for growth. He added he is unbelievably proud of the graduating students this year, he knows they are going to do big things in life.

Congratulations Rosenwald High School Class of 2021!

