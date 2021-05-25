Rutherford High School celebrates class of 2021

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Seniors at Rutherford High School walked across the stage for their high school diploma.

The school sent off more than 140 seniors Monday evening at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

Crowds filled the stands, holding signs and balloons, and even sporting special t-shirts in honor of family and friends.

Sarah Leebrick was named this year’s valedictorian.

Congratulations to Rutherford’s class of 2021!

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.