TaxWatch recommends $175 million in budget vetos

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Florida TaxWatch found 116 projects in the state budget totaling more than $157 million that it argues did not follow the standard budgeting process.

TaxWatch is calling on the governor to also take a hard look at more than 300 other member projects on what is called a ‘sprinkle list’ that got added at the last minute.

Those projects total more than $350 million.

“Unless there is a process that allows you to complete and say here is a proper role for the state to play in restoring county courthouses, or restoring important cultural and arts facilities, or water projects, or roads. Unless it is coordinated, thoughtful, competitive process, it’s really willy nilly. It’s not vetted. It’s not really well thought out,” said TaxWatch President Dominic Calabro.

The $175 million is recommended for vetoes is relatively small, in a year which the state budget increased by $9 billion.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.