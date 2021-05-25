Tuesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s another quiet and mild morning out the door today. Satellite and radar are mainly clear with the exception of a few upper level cloud streaks.

We’ll get the day going in the mild mid to upper 60s with just a “skosh” of humidity. Another warm day lies ahead, especially away from the coast where we hit the 90s yesterday. Coastal highs today top out in the upper 80s while inland areas return to the low 90s. The sea breeze coming off relatively cooler Gulf temperatures, in the mid to upper 70s, will keep beaches and anywhere within a mile or so of the Gulf and bays in the mid 80s.

This pattern will remain unchanged through much of this work week as we sit under a ridge of high pressure. Day in and day out we’ll see relatively sunny skies leading to warm afternoons, downright hot in the 90s for inland areas.

We don’t see a change in this pattern until the weekend. The ridge looks to finally weaken allowing for a weak trough and cold front to pass into the Southeast. That may lead to a late day shower or weak thunderstorm Saturday and Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with a few fair weather clouds developing inland in the afternoon. Highs today top out in the mid 80s on the beaches, upper 80s around the bays, on up to the low 90s inland across I-10. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps these similar days in store for just about each and every day this week until rain chances return late in the afternoons of the weekend.

