Bay District Schools officials propose changes to dress code

Bay District Schools students will once again have to adhere to a dress code next school year.

School officials are looking to make revisions to what they call the “Recovery-Pandemic Dress Code.”

After Hurricane Michael, Bay District Schools relaxed its dress code to accommodate families struggling, which they then extended during the pandemic.

Now, school officials are looking to tighten up the code for next year.

Priorities include only allowing students to wear collared or crew neck shirts in a solid color, strongly encouraging students to wear their school’s colors, and limiting the possibility of students indecently revealing body parts.

”We want our students, especially the secondary students, to respect themselves and to respect others in regards to what they wear to school. Some do a better job at that than others, and unfortunately, it’s the ones that abuse the dress code is why we’re taking a look at it again,” Bay District Schools School Board Chairman Steve Moss said.

Moss said they will make revisions to the code and vote on it at the second school board meeting in June.

