Advertisement

New artificial reef deployed off the coast of Grayton Beach

A new artificial reef has been deployed.
A new artificial reef has been deployed.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

More artificial reefs have been deployed off the coast of Grayton Beach.

The artificial reef association of Walton County deployed the new sculptures Monday morning.

The Underwater Museum of Art last deployed new sculptures in February.

President of the Artificial Reef Association Andy McAlexander said the reefs bring in tons of fishing and scuba diving opportunities to South Walton.

“They have created some fantastic habitat, we’ve put in close to three million dollars and somewhere around 90 percent of that is grant money or from other sources besides the taxpayers of Walton County,” McAlexander said.

He adds the return on investment has been significant, and they are thankful for the support of the commissioners and community.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hundreds of thousands of people have filed for unemployment within the state of Florida and are...
Florida to end extra $300 per week unemployment benefit
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder
Watch to Win
L to R: Jennifer Delores Cotton, Joseph Everett Byrd, Jonathan Earl Hartley
Three arrested after search finds more than 60 grams of meth
Landon Melvin, 9, got to keep $1,000 as a reward after he found a package full of money under...
Boy, 9, finds $5,000 while cleaning family’s used car

Latest News

At Tuesday’s school board meeting, board members officially updated the district’s mask and...
Local school officials finalize new mask and quarantine policy
Visit South Walton
New Walton County tourism director will not be chosen before summer
After Hurricane Michael, Bay District Schools relaxed its dress code to accommodate families...
Bay District Schools officials propose changes to dress code
The heat continues w/small rain chances over the weekend ahead.
Tuesday Evening Forecast