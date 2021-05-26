New artificial reef deployed off the coast of Grayton Beach

GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

More artificial reefs have been deployed off the coast of Grayton Beach.

The artificial reef association of Walton County deployed the new sculptures Monday morning.

The Underwater Museum of Art last deployed new sculptures in February.

President of the Artificial Reef Association Andy McAlexander said the reefs bring in tons of fishing and scuba diving opportunities to South Walton.

“They have created some fantastic habitat, we’ve put in close to three million dollars and somewhere around 90 percent of that is grant money or from other sources besides the taxpayers of Walton County,” McAlexander said.

He adds the return on investment has been significant, and they are thankful for the support of the commissioners and community.

