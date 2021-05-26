Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

The heat beat continues in the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: May. 25, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Watch out for patchy dense fog over the panhandle tonight. Lows tonight will fall into the mid to upper 60s. The hot and dry weather will continue through the rest of the week. Highs will reach the mid 80s at the coast with low to mid 90s inland on Wednesday. Winds will be Southwest at 5-10 mph. The hot and dry weather continues through Friday, but by the weekend we will introduce small, 20-30%, rain chances over our area as an approaching cold front weakens the ridge of high pressure that is keeping up hot and dry. Fog may continue to be an issue for a few hours each morning.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

