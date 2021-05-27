Allegiant introduces new flights to VPS

Advertisement

Allegiant announced that they would begin offering new nonstop services from the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) to two destinations Wednesday: Clarksburg, West Virginia and Asheville, North Carolina.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 2:13 AM CDT
DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local airport has added some new flights this week.

Allegiant announced that they would begin offering new nonstop services from the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) to two destinations: Clarksburg, West Virginia and Asheville, North Carolina. Flights to Clarksburg began Wednesday. Flights to Asheville will begin Thursday.

To celebrate the new launches, Allegiant officials say the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes for about $44. They say the new nonstop routes will operate twice weekly.

