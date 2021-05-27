Advertisement

Florida teachers and principals to get bonuses next school year

Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement at Destin Elementary School Wednesday.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Teachers and principals in Florida will get a $1,000 bonus next school year.

DeSantis said he’s also increasing the minimum salary for teachers.

He says this will hopefully encourage people to go into teaching.

The governor also talked about how he made the decision to keep schools open this year, and the difference that made on kids.

“These teachers and principals, we have some who’ve been in for decades, we have other younger teachers that are more early in their career, but I think regardless of that, you may never have more of an opportunity to make more of a difference than you did this year because if we didn’t have the kids in school, the consequences of that would’ve been dire,” said DeSantis.

The total amount of funding for teachers that will be signed in this year’s budget is more than $765 million.

