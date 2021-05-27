Advertisement

Forecast: 40% chance Earth to be hotter than Paris goal soon

FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted...
FILE - In this July 27, 2018 file photo, the Dave Johnson coal-fired power plant is silhouetted against the morning sun in Glenrock, Wyo.(AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: May. 27, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - There’s a 40% chance that the world will get so hot in the next five years that it will temporarily push past the temperature limit the Paris climate agreement is trying to prevent, meteorologists said.

A new World Meteorological Organization forecast for the next several years also predicts a 90% chance that the world will set yet another record for the hottest year by the end of 2025 and that the Atlantic will continue to brew more potentially dangerous hurricanes than it used to.

For this year, the meteorologists say large parts of land in the Northern Hemisphere will be 1.4 degrees (0.8 degrees Celsius) warmer than recent decades and that the U.S. Southwest’s drought will continue.

The 2015 Paris climate accord set a goal of keeping warming to a few tenths of a degree warmer from now. The report said there is a 40% chance that at least one of the next five years will be 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than pre-industrial times — the more stringent of two Paris goals. The world is already 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 degrees Fahrenheit) warmer than pre-industrial times.

Last year, the same group forecasted a 20% chance of it happening.

The doubling of the odds is due to improvements in technology that show it has “actually warmed more than we thought already,” especially over the lightly-monitored polar regions, said Leon Hermanson, a climate scientist at the United Kingdom’s Met Center who helped on the forecast.

“It’s a warning that we need to take strong action,” Hermanson said.

Pennsylvania State University climate scientist Michael Mann, who wasn’t part of the report, said he is “almost certain” the world will exceed that Paris warming threshold at least once in the next few years. But he said one or two years above 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) isn’t as worrisome as when the overall trend of temperatures stays above that level.

Mann said that won’t happen probably for decades and could still be prevented.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Allegiant announced that they would begin offering new nonstop services from the Destin-Fort...
Allegiant introduces new flights to VPS
One person is dead out of Okaloosa County after a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon.
Fort Walton Beach man dies in crash
Updates waiting to be seen at the Panama City Mall
Panama City residents are still waiting for the Panama City Mall to move forward with redevelopment
Watch to Win

Latest News

The competition kicks off Saturday.
Red White and Q kicks off Saturday
Friday was the last day of school for Bay County students. With online learning and wearing...
Students and faculty reflect on this past school year
As the school busses drove by, the firefighters sprayed them down with their hoses.
Firefighters make a splash on the last day of school
An accident on Highway 231 Friday afternoon sent two people to the hospital with injuries.
At least two injured in Highway 231 traffic crash
The Vietnam Memorial Wall is on display this weekend in South Walton.
Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall in Santa Rosa Beach this Memorial Day weekend