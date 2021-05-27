Gulf and Franklin Counties prepare for a busy Memorial Day Weekend

GULF AND FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As we are moving past the pandemic Florida is looking forward to the unofficial start to summer. Our area is expected to be flocking with visitors this Memorial Day Weekend.

”We are going to see a lot of people coming from a lot of places,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said.

”I think with COVID over there is going to be a lot of activity in Gulf County and the entire state of Florida this coming up weekend,” Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison said.

Both Sheriff Smith and Sheriff Harrison said they expect this Memorial Day Weekend to be one of the busiest they have seen in a long time.

”Just with people being shut in for so long just really wanting to get out and enjoy the summer, last year it was tough,” Sheriff Harrison said.

As people are driving and flying in from out of town, and more than usual, The Gulf County and Franklin County Sheriff’s Offices want to make sure residents and visitors aren’t forgetting the rules.

”Abide by all the laws, we are going to be having a lot of deputies out working we are going to be looking at traffic, speeders, distracted driving, drunk drivers,” Sheriff Smith said.

Sheriff Harrison said he doesn’t expect Gulf County to see a crowd like Franklin or Bay County but he is expecting around 50,000 people to be in his area.

”They are usually family-oriented groups that come down and we have relatively few problems, but if any issues arise we will be ready to address them,” Sheriff Harrison said.

Sheriff Smith and Sheriff Harrison said their biggest concern for this weekend is the traffic and the roadways. Both advise those who will be out and about to try and stay patient.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.