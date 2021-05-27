Hurricane preparedness sales tax holiday begins Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane season begins on June 1, and already a named storm has developed and dissipated in the Atlantic.

The time has come to make sure you’re gathering supplies for your family’s hurricane kits. This Friday will mark the beginning of the 2021 disaster preparedness sales tax holiday, which will waive sales taxes on many essential supplies.

“The tax exemption will start this Friday, May 28th and it will go through June 6th,” said Frankie Lumm, Bay County Emergency Management Division Chief. “So that’s the governor’s tax-free time. And a lot of what you’ll be looking for is batteries, flashlights, it goes all the way up to generators as well. There are certain generators that fall underneath that criteria.

You should have at least seven days worth of supplies for each member of your family, including pets. This means water, food, clothing, cash and medications. In addition, having electronics that have a crank to power them is also important. While emergency management always hopes nothing happens, it is vitally important to be prepared.

“Our hope is that nothing occurs,” Lumm said. “This is gonna be an active season, we’ve got a lot of weather. Water is warm, it’s conducive to hurricanes and we’re looking at an active season, that’s what they’re looking at. We’re hoping for nothing here in Bay and we’ll get through another year.”

You can find a list of supplies that will be exempt from taxes during the holiday here.

