Mosley dance team to host annual mini camp

Mosley High School’s dance team The Dolphinettes will be hosting its Mini Camp from June 14 to June 17 for any interested student in kindergarten through 8th grade. Organizers say all levels of dance experience are welcome.

Campers will spend four days learning choreography and technique as well as creating grafts. Then, on the final night of the camp, dancers will participate in the team’s showcase at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center.

The fee for the camp is $125. The cost includes four days of instruction, a snack each day, a performance hair piece (that they create themselves during craft time), a t-shirt, and two tickets to the showcase. All campers must bring their own bottle of water.

Organizers say registration and payment are due no later than June 2.

