New children’s book offers hopeful message amid COVID-19 loss

The Secret in the Clouds tells a story of the pain of losing a loved one during the pandemic...
The Secret in the Clouds tells a story of the pain of losing a loved one during the pandemic and not being able to say goodbye.(Capitol News Service)
By Jake Stofan
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 3:52 PM CDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - A recent survey found one in five Americans have lost a loved one to COVID-19 and new research estimates roughly 40,000 children have lost a parent to the virus since the start of the pandemic.

The grief of losing a loved one, especially during such tumultuous times is difficult for everyone, but even more so for children.

However, a new children’s book written by Florida authors is offering children dealing with a loss some hope in these trying times.

The Secret in the Clouds tells a story many Americans are all too familiar with, the beginning of the pandemic and the pain of losing a loved one in a time when it was often impossible to say a proper goodbye.

“The fact that you weren’t with them, you couldn’t hug them, you couldn’t have a funeral or a celebration of life definitely impacts this grieving process,” Author and Licensed Mental Health Counselor Gay Webster-Sachs said.

Webster-Sachs and her husband, Tallahassee PR Guru Ron Sachs, told us the children’s book is based around a core philosophy, that grieving people want and need to be heard, not fixed.

“Just listening to them or coloring with them. And giving them permission to be sad, and then permission to have fun,” Webster-Sachs said.

The story centers around young character Sunny Albright, who loses her grandmother Hope to the pandemic. It follows her journey to recovery with the help of therapy and her imagination.

In the story, Sunny dreams of a fantastic land in the clouds inhabited by a group called ‘The Cloud People.’ They teach Sunny to create new beauty in the throes of a difficult time.

“We intend for everyone to kind of lift up their sights to the skies and see beautiful images in the clouds. Even in a hard time, there’s beauty in every day, and even in a time of loss life is worth living,” Sachs said.

500 schools in the state have copies of the book so far and the authors are hoping to grow that number.

All of the proceeds from The Secret in the Clouds will go to hospice care organizations.

The book also includes a list of mental health resources and organizations in the back of the book.

The Secret in the Clouds is available online at Amazon and Barnes & Nobles’ websites.

