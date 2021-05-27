Newly appointed PCB Chief of Police speaks about new position

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A familiar face is taking over the top position at the Panama City Beach Police Department. You may know him as Lieutenant, but now you’ll have to call him chief. J.R. Talamantez has been appointed the new chief of police.

“You know, I’ve always been that person to try and go as far as I can, so this has always been a dream of mine,” said Talamantez.

A dream Talamantez said he’s humbled to fulfill after 17 years with the department. According to a Facebook post by the department Monday, Talamantez was chosen “after a nationwide search” and “rigorous interview process.”

“A lot of good men and women put in for that job of chief of police, but Tal [amantez] stood out,” Former Chief of Police and current City Manager Drew Whitman said.

It’s an appointment Whitman said is well deserved. New Chief Talamantez said his first order of business is assessing where the department is and what immediate needs should be addressed.

“Whether it be in regards to the manner in which we staff, the manner in which we prioritize investigations and allocate resources,” said Talamantez.

Talamantez said he also has a different level of dedication and devotion to the community because he grew up here.

“I’m understanding of the different cultural needs and I’m understanding of what this community needs,” said Talamantez.

Whitman said he believes Talamantez will continue to improve on Whitman’s successes. Talamantez said while the department was left in a good place, it’s his job to make it even better moving forward.

“He cares about the community, he’s got a big heart and he’s going to take care of the men and women working at the P.D.,” said Whitman.

Taking care of not only his department, but the place he calls home.

“I like to say I have my finger in the heartbeat of Panama City Beach, but more than anything I say my heart’s in Panama City Beach,” said Talamantez.

Talamantez said they’re moving their mission statement to be “Service with integrity, commitment with compassion while safeguarding the public’s trust with transparency.” He will take office after an oath-taking ceremony at the city council meeting Thursday night.

