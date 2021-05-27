Advertisement

Panama City swears in new commissioner

Both Mayor Greg Brudnicki and Ward I Commissioner Jenna Haligas were sworn in for new terms.
Both Mayor Greg Brudnicki and Ward I Commissioner Jenna Haligas were sworn in for new terms. Then, the new City Commissioner for Ward IV Josh Street took his oath.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City held its inauguration ceremony Wednesday, swearing in some familiar faces once again, as well as some new ones.

Both Mayor Greg Brudnicki and Ward I Commissioner Jenna Haligas were sworn in for new terms. Then, the new City Commissioner for Ward IV Josh Street took his oath.

Street said he’s been listening to the other commissioners and getting up to speed on all of the city’s projects, which he said is a lot. But, he’s excited to get started.

“Number one is probably tackling infrastructure. That was a big part of the campaign. I know the city staff is working on it. So, I’m really looking forward to seeing that kind of get to, I guess across the finish line,” Street said.

Street added that transitioning to anything isn’t easy, but he’s dedicated to working hard and most importantly, listening to the residents’ needs.

