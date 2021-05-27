Advertisement

Walton County saw more than 700 new students this past school year

Wednesday was the last day of school for kids in Walton County
Students enjoy the last day of school in-person in Walton County.
Students enjoy the last day of school in-person in Walton County.(WJHG/WECP)
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: May. 26, 2021 at 8:14 PM CDT
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Wednesday was the last day of school for kids in Walton County.

This year more than 700 new students enrolled at Walton County schools, and more are expected next school year.

Superintendent Russell Hughes said it’s been challenging dealing with the huge influx of students, but they’ve been successful.

Now the school district will spend the summer getting ready for even more new students.

Dune Lakes Elementary School principal Carrie Chavers said they are looking forward to having a complete return to normalcy next school year.

“Back to some kind of sense of normalcy, we’re looking forward to being able to see what our students will continue to do with what they’ve done this year and what they’ve learned, we’re looking forward to having our parents and our community back into our building, we’re really trying to foster that family and the bond that we have with them, so it’s going to be nice to have them back,” Chavers said.

Superintendent Hughes said next year they will not have the virtual learning option for students unless the student is sick.

