178 seniors graduate from Haney Technical Center

178 seniors from Haney Technical Center received their diplomas Thursday.
178 seniors from Haney Technical Center received their diplomas Thursday.(HANEY TECHNICAL CENTER)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - More Bay County seniors donned their caps and gowns Thursday to walk the stage for that hard earned diploma.

This evening, a graduation ceremony was held for the students of Haney Technical Center at Highland Park Baptist Church.

178 seniors received their diplomas from Haney this year. Of those 178, 126 of the graduates have already earned their industry certifications or credentials.

School officials tell Newschannel 7 these students persevered under some very challenging circumstances.

Congratulations to Haney Technical Center’s Class of 2021!

