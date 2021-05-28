Advertisement

COVID afflicted 1 in 10 Americans, Johns Hopkins says

By CNN staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Some 10% of people in the United States have had COVID-19.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are more than 33.2 million reported cases nationwide.

But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says those numbers are likely an undercount.

The agency believes the actual number of infections is closer to 115 million, or about one-third of all Americans.

Official counts are highest in North Dakota, Rhode Island and South Dakota.

They’re lowest in Hawaii, Vermont and Oregon.

The Biden administration has set a goal of administering at least one vaccine dose to 70% of the nation’s residents by the Fourth of July.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Allegiant announced that they would begin offering new nonstop services from the Destin-Fort...
Allegiant introduces new flights to VPS
One person is dead out of Okaloosa County after a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon.
Fort Walton Beach man dies in crash
Updates waiting to be seen at the Panama City Mall
Panama City residents are still waiting for the Panama City Mall to move forward with redevelopment
Watch to Win

Latest News

FILE - Scott Peterson, center, with defense attorneys Mark Geragos, left, and Pat Harris...
DA won’t seek new death sentence against Scott Peterson
The competition kicks off Saturday.
Red White and Q kicks off Saturday
Friday was the last day of school for Bay County students. With online learning and wearing...
Students and faculty reflect on this past school year
As the school busses drove by, the firefighters sprayed them down with their hoses.
Firefighters make a splash on the last day of school
An accident on Highway 231 Friday afternoon sent two people to the hospital with injuries.
At least two injured in Highway 231 traffic crash