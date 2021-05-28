At least two injured in Highway 231 traffic crash

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An accident on Highway 231 Friday afternoon sent two people to the hospital with injuries.

The incident happened on Highway 231 near Youngstown.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, the driver of a pickup truck was heading north on Hwy 231 when officials said the driver crossed the center line and went into head-on traffic.

Troopers said the black truck hit a gray SUV. We’re told the pickup overturned at least once.

No word yet on the condition of those injured.

