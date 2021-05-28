Construction costs continue to rise after Hurricane Michael and the pandemic

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some would say inflation of building material prices isn’t out of the ordinary. But after Hurricane Michael and the pandemic, businesses in the industry are seeing the prices going up and staying up.

“You’ve got a shortage of materials and the supply chain is interrupted with COVID. I can’t think of a trade that really hasn’t gone up,” BK Construction Managing Member Brian Kehl said.

For example, Kehl said the price of sheetrock has seen an almost 38% increase per square foot since the hurricane. He adds the price OF roofing has also gone up.

“Just in the last three months I’ve probably heard of two price increases in the range of 10% each time,” said Kehl.

Plus, a house isn’t complete without one of the main foundations.

“Anything wood-related has gone, you know all the stories that woods gone crazy,” said Kehl.

For example, Mid South Lumber Sales Coordinator Tammi Poyner said a sheet of plywood before the hurricane and pandemic was around $15 and now it’s upwards of $75.

“It’s up about 175-180%,” said Poyner.

Kehl believes the main issue is there’s more demand than there are supplies.

“You know it’s not even ‘what’s the price of the material?’ It’s ‘we don’t have it, I’m sorry go somewhere else and find it,’” said Kehl.

Poyner said she doesn’t agree that the lack of building supplies is the main issue.

“I think it’s a workforce issue more than lack of supplies. The supplies are there. When you go by a lumber yard you can see the lumber stacked up,” said Poyner.

While some would consider the cost of building materials at an all-time high, both say they don’t expect the cost to drop back down to what used to be considered ‘normal.’

Both Kehl and Poyner said because people are paying these higher construction prices, that will become the new “normal.”

Kehl adds he used to budget homes in the $150 per square foot range, now it ranges from $175 to $200 per square foot.

