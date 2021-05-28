Advertisement

Construction costs continue to rise after Hurricane Michael and the pandemic

By Dani Travis
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some would say inflation of building material prices isn’t out of the ordinary. But after Hurricane Michael and the pandemic, businesses in the industry are seeing the prices going up and staying up.

“You’ve got a shortage of materials and the supply chain is interrupted with COVID. I can’t think of a trade that really hasn’t gone up,” BK Construction Managing Member Brian Kehl said.

For example, Kehl said the price of sheetrock has seen an almost 38% increase per square foot since the hurricane. He adds the price OF roofing has also gone up.

“Just in the last three months I’ve probably heard of two price increases in the range of 10% each time,” said Kehl.

Plus, a house isn’t complete without one of the main foundations.

“Anything wood-related has gone, you know all the stories that woods gone crazy,” said Kehl.

For example, Mid South Lumber Sales Coordinator Tammi Poyner said a sheet of plywood before the hurricane and pandemic was around $15 and now it’s upwards of $75.

“It’s up about 175-180%,” said Poyner.

Kehl believes the main issue is there’s more demand than there are supplies.

“You know it’s not even ‘what’s the price of the material?’ It’s ‘we don’t have it, I’m sorry go somewhere else and find it,’” said Kehl.

Poyner said she doesn’t agree that the lack of building supplies is the main issue.

“I think it’s a workforce issue more than lack of supplies. The supplies are there. When you go by a lumber yard you can see the lumber stacked up,” said Poyner.

While some would consider the cost of building materials at an all-time high, both say they don’t expect the cost to drop back down to what used to be considered ‘normal.’

Both Kehl and Poyner said because people are paying these higher construction prices, that will become the new “normal.”

Kehl adds he used to budget homes in the $150 per square foot range, now it ranges from $175 to $200 per square foot.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Allegiant announced that they would begin offering new nonstop services from the Destin-Fort...
Allegiant introduces new flights to VPS
One person is dead out of Okaloosa County after a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon.
Fort Walton Beach man dies in crash
Updates waiting to be seen at the Panama City Mall
Panama City residents are still waiting for the Panama City Mall to move forward with redevelopment
Watch to Win

Latest News

The competition kicks off Saturday.
Red White and Q kicks off Saturday
Friday was the last day of school for Bay County students. With online learning and wearing...
Students and faculty reflect on this past school year
As the school busses drove by, the firefighters sprayed them down with their hoses.
Firefighters make a splash on the last day of school
An accident on Highway 231 Friday afternoon sent two people to the hospital with injuries.
At least two injured in Highway 231 traffic crash
The Vietnam Memorial Wall is on display this weekend in South Walton.
Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall in Santa Rosa Beach this Memorial Day weekend