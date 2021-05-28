Advertisement

Construction on underpass in Inlet Beach causes traffic concerns

The Highway 98 Underpass is much-anticipated by locals and visitors
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 8:39 PM CDT
INLET BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You may have noticed all the construction going on at the intersection of Highway 98 and County Road 30A.

Crews are well on their way to building the much-talked-about and anticipated underpass.

The underpass will provide a way for bicyclists and pedestrians to safely cross 98, by going under the road.

“We’re really excited about having the underground pedestrian underpass,” the marketing coordinator for 30Avenue Stephanie Madden said.

Ahead of the busy summer tourism season, traffic is a concern for people who live, work, and go to school near the busy intersection.

“I think it’s good but kind of annoying because it’s coming for a good reason but it causes a lot of traffic,” Skylar Aki said.

Madden said they’re looking forward to the underpass.

“It’s going to allow safe passage for visitors and locals alike across 98, it’s such a busy intersection and we’re just very excited about it,” Madden said.

The speed limit on this portion of Highway 98 is reduced to 35 miles an hour during construction and the westbound lanes have been shifted.

“This weekend we hope everyone just kind of slows down, you’re on vacation, take your time, look both ways, when you’re at the intersection look all ways,” Madden said.

The underpass is scheduled to be completed by spring 2022.

