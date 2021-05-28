Advertisement

Deputies searching for people wanted for questioning about deadly shooting

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating a shooting at an area bar that left one person dead.

Deputies are releasing images of several people they would like to question about that shooting from May 21st. They say they were in a black Camaro.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office released photos of men wanted for questioning in connection with a fatal shooting last week.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

The Camaro is believed to be from the same group of people who were driving an SUV. Both were seen leaving the scene on Highway 98 shortly after the shots were fired.

Deputies say surveillance video shows the driver of the Camaro tucking a gun into his waistband.

Okaloosa County Sheriff's Deputies say this man was seen driving the vehicle. He also was seen tucking a gun into his waistband.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

If you recognize anyone in this vehicle, contact the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

