Advertisement

Fiat Chrysler recalls big Ram trucks; wheels could fall off

FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows the Ram logo at a Chrysler dealership in...
FILE - This Jan. 12, 2017, file photo shows the Ram logo at a Chrysler dealership in Pittsburgh. Fiat Chrysler said Friday, May 28, 2021 that it is recalling more than a half-million heavy-duty Ram trucks to fix a problem that can cause the wheels to fall off.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler said Friday that it is recalling more than a half-million heavy-duty Ram trucks to fix a problem that can cause the wheels to fall off.

The recall covers certain 2012 through 2021 Ram 3500 heavy-duty pickups, and Ram 4500 and 5500 cab-chassis vehicles, mainly in North America. The trucks have dual rear wheels and flanged lug nuts.

Fiat Chrysler, now owned by Stellantis, said some service and owner’s manuals had the wrong torque specifications for tightening the lug nuts that hold the wheels to the hubs. If the nuts were tightened too much, the wheel studs could be damaged and wheels could come off.

The company said that it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem. Fiat Chrysler says the wheels were tightened properly at the factory, so the only affected vehicles would be those that have had wheels removed for service.

Dealers will correct the manuals and inspect and replace wheel studs if needed. Owners will be notified within eight weeks.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Allegiant announced that they would begin offering new nonstop services from the Destin-Fort...
Allegiant introduces new flights to VPS
One person is dead out of Okaloosa County after a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon.
Fort Walton Beach man dies in crash
Updates waiting to be seen at the Panama City Mall
Panama City residents are still waiting for the Panama City Mall to move forward with redevelopment
Watch to Win

Latest News

FILE - Scott Peterson, center, with defense attorneys Mark Geragos, left, and Pat Harris...
DA won’t seek new death sentence against Scott Peterson
The competition kicks off Saturday.
Red White and Q kicks off Saturday
Friday was the last day of school for Bay County students. With online learning and wearing...
Students and faculty reflect on this past school year
As the school busses drove by, the firefighters sprayed them down with their hoses.
Firefighters make a splash on the last day of school
An accident on Highway 231 Friday afternoon sent two people to the hospital with injuries.
At least two injured in Highway 231 traffic crash