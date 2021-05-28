First graduating class receives diplomas from Rising Leaders Academy

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Congratulations go out to the two seniors who graduated Thursday from Rising Leaders Academy.

They were actually the school’s very first graduating class.

A ceremony for the students was held at Gulf Coast State College. Seniors Chloe Elizabeth Moore and Zane Herring-Shook received their high school diplomas.

Congratulations to both seniors.

