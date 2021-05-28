Advertisement

First graduating class receives diplomas from Rising Leaders Academy

The first graduating class from Rising Leaders Academy received their high school diplomas...
The first graduating class from Rising Leaders Academy received their high school diplomas Thursday.(RISING LEADERS ACADEMY)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Congratulations go out to the two seniors who graduated Thursday from Rising Leaders Academy.

They were actually the school’s very first graduating class.

A ceremony for the students was held at Gulf Coast State College. Seniors Chloe Elizabeth Moore and Zane Herring-Shook received their high school diplomas.

Congratulations to both seniors.

