First graduating class receives diplomas from Rising Leaders Academy
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Congratulations go out to the two seniors who graduated Thursday from Rising Leaders Academy.
They were actually the school’s very first graduating class.
A ceremony for the students was held at Gulf Coast State College. Seniors Chloe Elizabeth Moore and Zane Herring-Shook received their high school diplomas.
Congratulations to both seniors.
