Friday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar. However, like yesterday, we’ll see some low level clouds and patchy dense fog out the door for early morning commuters. The fog and clouds won’t last long for those who see it. We’ll still have plenty of sunshine ahead in the forecast for today.

Otherwise, it’s a mild and muggy start, especially down along the coast. Temperatures are starting out near 70 on the coast to the upper 60s inland. Dress comfortably for a hot and humid day ahead. Coastal highs today top out in the mid 80s while inland areas return to the low 90s. The sea breeze coming off relatively cooler Gulf temperatures, in the mid to upper 70s, will keep beaches and anywhere within a mile or so of the Gulf and bays in the low 80s.

This is finally the last day of this pattern!

The ridge looks to finally weaken allowing for a weak trough and cold front to pass into the Southeast. That may lead to a brief scattered shower or weak thunderstorm Saturday.

The front heads south Sunday and Monday removing rain chances and it may even sap out a little humidity. But don’t expect a big time change in temperatures. We may only dip a few degrees on the thermometer, yet with a slightly less humid feel, it may be a bit more tolerable heat.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies with a few fair weather clouds developing inland in the afternoon. Highs today top out in the mid 80s on the beaches, upper 80s around the bays, on up to the low 90s inland across I-10. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps these similar days in store for just about each and every day this week until rain chances return in the afternoon’s of the weekend.

