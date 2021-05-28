FWC ramps up patrols for National Safe Boating Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Memorial Day weekend is one of the busiest boating weekends of the year, so it’s no surprise that National Safe Boating Week falls the week of May 22 to May 28.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking to increase boater safety across our water with more patrols focusing on safe operation and equipment.

“Probably the most important criteria that we look at as an FWC officer is a PFD,” said Robert Ramos, Public Information Officer with the FWC. “That’s personal floatation device or a life jacket. A common mistake we see is that they have some life jackets on board, but they don’t have the correct ones. We have children and a child has to have the correct child-sized life jacket and not an adult-sized life jacket.”

Drowning incidents also increase during the summer months, especially in young children. As drowning is a major concern with younger kids, having properly fitting life jackets is critically important.

“We need to remember that among young children drowning is the number one cause of accidental death,” said Scott Rivkees, Surgeon General of Florida. “So we have to make sure that we are aware of what water safety precautions are.”

Another concern with this time of year is boating under the influence.

“Drinking on the vessel isn’t illegal,” Ramos said. “Even the operator can consume an alcoholic beverage. However, the same .08 zero tolerance for vessels applies as it would in a vehicle.”

So it’s best to get a designated operator all the same.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.