Gulf Coast hires Tyler Younger as head baseball coach.

Tyler Younger will take over as the head coach, coming from Mississippi State University. Prior to his time in Starkville, the coach was an assistant to former and long-time Commodore head coach, Mike Kandler. Kandler said goodbye to the program in April, but is still the Athletic Director at the college.

“He was the right pick. “I’m really pleased. For me, he’s such a class act, and I know he’s going to do things right. He’s going to represent the college the right way in all of his endeavors, so I’m just really happy he got the job. I think the program is going to be in great shape.”

Kandler also went on to say they couldn’t have hired someone more qualified.

“We’re thrilled to have Tyler. We’ve seen what he can do as an assistant coach, and he checks all the boxes for what we are looking for. He’s a young guy with a ton of energy, and the fact that he was on staff at Mississippi State, we are thrilled we could get a guy with that type of pedigree.”

Coach Younger will join the recruiting process for the 2022 season immediately.

