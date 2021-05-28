Advertisement

Hundreds wait in line at Panama City McDonald’s grand opening on Thursday

By Natalie Williams
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Free McDonald’s once a week for a year! Who wouldn’t want that?

Well, the first 100 people who waited in line at the grand opening of the McDonald’s on Highway 77 got that Thursday morning.

At the grand opening event, employees at the new restaurant announced a partnership with Girl’s Inc. of Bay County, designating it the Girl’s Inc. restaurant.

Franchisee Tracy Johnstone tells us because of that partnership, this McDonald’s donated $2,500 to Girl’s Inc. and the first Monday of every month the restaurant will be donating 10% of its sales.

“As a woman in business as a franchisee with McDonald’s investing in a facility and a place that helps girls be their best self, it is just the perfect fit for us. Our purpose and goals it is to feed people and foster community and they [Girl’s Inc.] beautifully align with our purpose,” Johnstone said.

Johnstone tells us some people had been waiting in line since 10 p.m. Wednesday night to get their free McDonald’s voucher.

