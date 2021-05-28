Mosley fans welcome home the 5A Baseball State Champions

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Dolphin fans crowded the Mosley gym parking lot today to welcome their baseball team after winning the 5A Baseball State Championship.

They brought signs, and lined the drive thru where the guys would be arriving. The special welcome didn’t stop there. The team got a spray down from the fire department, a police escort into Bay County, and even had a helicopter fly over.

This is the second state championship brought home by the ‘Fins, the first in 2002, and they celebrated appropriately. After the arrival, everyone headed inside the gym where they held a pep rally for the newly crowned champs, and for most guys on the team, if not all, this was something they’ve dreamed about for years.

“From the game to now, it’s, honestly the word simulation again,” said senior, Coleman Rowan. “It’s been something that we’ve been playing out in our heads since we were five years old, and for it to be here right now, it’s unreal.”

Ethan Campbell, another Mosley senior, couldn’t ask for anything more.

“When we were heading up, that’s all that we were talking about, how this feeling was going to feel. It was every bit of what we imagined, even more.”

The same goes for Rowan.

“This is the part that you see on TV, you read about the homecoming parade, so for us to be able to have the support here, it’s unreal. The whole reason we did this, the whole time we were down there, I kept saying, ‘For da city.’ Honestly, this was for the city of Lynn Haven, Panama City, and everybody we have back home, so for them to be here and show the support they’ve had all year, it’s unreal.”

Fellow senior, Jaden Rudd, was feeling especially grateful to those who were with them along the way.

“It feels good to be able to celebrate with my best friends and the people of this community that really truly made it happen. I’m still excited, and I still can’t believe we actually won that baseball game. It’s one of the best feelings I’ve had and one of the happiest days of my life, and to be able to come back and celebrate with all these people, it feels awesome.”

Coach Hudson was expecting fans, friends, and family to be excited, but he wasn’t expecting this big of an event.

“We’d heard a little bit that there was going to be a little celebration, so when we got here, starting when we hit the Bay County line, and there was a police escort, with the helicopter escort, we thought, this is going to be something big. It’s just amazing, the way they support our baseball program here, it’s hard to describe the feeling those kids had on that bus.”

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.