Advertisement

Panama City Beach officials prep for a crowded Memorial Day Weekend

Memorial Day weekend is the big kick-off for the summer season, and it's looking like a crowded...
Memorial Day weekend is the big kick-off for the summer season, and it's looking like a crowded one for Panama City Beach.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Memorial Day Weekend is the big kick-off for the summer season, and it’s looking like a crowded one for Panama City Beach.

“It’s going to be busy. We know a lot of people are coming to town,” Mayor Mark Sheldon said.

Tourism officials said 2021 visitor numbers could break records.

“We’ve spoken with all of our partners within the destination and things are looking great for the area. We’ve heard the occupancy is full right now,” Visit Panama City Beach Public Relations Manager Lacee Rudd said.

City leaders said with more visitors, comes more responsibility.

“We are using all our mutual aid to make sure we have a safe community. Keeping Panama City Beach safe is our first and foremost,” Mayor Sheldon said.

Memorial Day Weekend is one of the busiest times of year for Panama City Beach. And more crowds coming in, also means more cars on the roads.

“Traffic is what it is on Panama City Beach right now. Obviously, we opened up Phillip Griffitts Sr. Blvd. a couple of weeks ago. But traffic is still going to be what it is on Front Beach Road and Back Beach Road. So, plan accordingly please,” Mayor Sheldon said.

Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said the department is fully staffed and ready for the unexpected.

“Ninety-nine percent is going to do what they’re going to do, and that’s have fun with their families and enjoy the holiday weekend. It’s that 1% we’re going to focus on that try to ruin it for everybody else,” Chief Talamantez said.

Everyone can have fun in the sun, but not without some rules. Swimming under double red flags ends in a $500 ticket.

“Some increased fines. We’re going from $50 to $500 for noise violations and things of that nature,” Mayor Sheldon said.

Talamantez wants to remind visitors, “don’t do anything here that you wouldn’t do at home.”

Mayor Sheldon said he hopes folks stay patient and humble this weekend. Not everyone is able to spend this holiday with their loved ones, but rather honoring their memory.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

D’Vonta Robbins is charged with kidnapping and other crimes.
Man arrested for trying to kidnap a child from Walmart, police say
Allegiant announced that they would begin offering new nonstop services from the Destin-Fort...
Allegiant introduces new flights to VPS
One person is dead out of Okaloosa County after a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon.
Fort Walton Beach man dies in crash
Updates waiting to be seen at the Panama City Mall
Panama City residents are still waiting for the Panama City Mall to move forward with redevelopment
Watch to Win

Latest News

The competition kicks off Saturday.
Red White and Q kicks off Saturday
Friday was the last day of school for Bay County students. With online learning and wearing...
Students and faculty reflect on this past school year
As the school busses drove by, the firefighters sprayed them down with their hoses.
Firefighters make a splash on the last day of school
An accident on Highway 231 Friday afternoon sent two people to the hospital with injuries.
At least two injured in Highway 231 traffic crash
The Vietnam Memorial Wall is on display this weekend in South Walton.
Traveling Vietnam Memorial Wall in Santa Rosa Beach this Memorial Day weekend